How to prevent hot car incidents in the wake of a young child's death in Massachusetts

Preventing hot car deaths in the wake of young child dying in Massachusetts

LEXINGTON - After a baby boy died when he was left in a hot car in Massachusetts this week, experts are offering advice to parents and pet owners on how to prevent similar tragedies.

In car for "an extended period of time"

The 11-month-old was found unresponsive in his mother's car on Tuesday evening in a day care's parking lot. According to the Middlesex County District Attorney, he had been in the car for "an extended period of time." He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

"We've documented six fatalities in Massachusetts since 1995, including the one that just happened," said Amber Rollins, the director of Kids and Car Safety. While it's a low statistic compared to other states, hot car deaths are still totally preventable.

Stop, look and lock

"It doesn't take long for the temperature inside a vehicle to get lethally hot," said Mark Schieldorp, a spokesman for AAA Northeast. Drivers are told to "stop, look and lock." Stop and look in the backseat for any children or pets and always lock the door before walking away, as many hot car deaths happen when a child gets into an unattended car.

"There is technology that can help prevent this from happening," said Schieldorp. Federal traffic regulators are considering an alert, similar to the seatbelt reminder heard in cars now. "There are some vehicles today that actually have that technology already and they can warn you when there's somebody in the car, when you turn the vehicle off you get a reminder, check the backseat, make sure someone's in there."

The child's death remains under investigation. The Middlesex DA said he would have turned 1 on Aug. 31.