Baby dies after being found unresponsive in car in Massachusetts

LEXINGTON - An investigation is underway after a baby was found unresponsive in a car in Lexington, Massachusetts and later died.

"It's just so, so sad"

"It's horrible, you know? None of us could even begin or ever even want to feel what a family could be going through, losing a child," said Lexington Fire Chief Derek Sencabaugh. "The pain that that family is probably going to experience for a lifetime."

The 1-year-old boy was found not breathing in a car parked in a parking lot on Massachusetts Avenue at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. His distraught mother was with him. The parking lot is adjacent to a walk and bike path and a day care.

"It's just so, so sad," said Jason Fligg, whose children used to go to the day care. He showed up Wednesday to offer support to the owner. "It's awful, it's so heartbreaking. All she cares about is helping kids to grow and be wonderful people and it's just so, so tragic. I just can't...there's a pit in my stomach over it. It's awful, you know?"

Not clear how the baby died

Police have not said if they suspect foul play or if the baby went to the nearby day care. Sencabaugh confirmed the family is from town.

"It's a tight community," said Sencabaugh. "A lot of people know everybody, so this is going to hurt the community as a whole. There's a lot of pain that will follow with this."

It's not clear how the baby died. The Middlesex County District Attorney and police said the incident remains under investigation.