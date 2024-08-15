Baby's death outside Massachusetts day care likely hot car incident, DA says

Middlesex DA says child's death in Lexington parking lot was likely a hot car incident

LEXINGTON - The death of a baby boy outside a Massachusetts day care on Tuesday was likely a hot car incident, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney.

Baby found in car in day care parking lot

The 1-year-old was found unresponsive and not breathing inside his mother's car on Tuesday night in a parking lot on Massachusetts Avenue in Lexington. The parking lot is adjacent to a day care at the location. The baby boy was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The Middlesex DA said the baby never entered the day care on Tuesday and may have been inside his mother's car for an extended period of time. WBZ-TV reached out to the day care's owner Wednesday and she declined to comment.

"It's horrible, you know? None of us could even begin or ever even want to feel what a family could be going through, losing a child," said Lexington Fire Chief Derek Sencabaugh. "The pain that that family is probably going to experience for a lifetime."

"This is going to hurt the community as a whole"

The medical examiner will now determine the baby's exact cause of death. The baby hasn't been identified but Sencabaugh said the family is from town.

"It's a tight community," said Sencabaugh. "A lot of people know everybody, so this is going to hurt the community as a whole. There's a lot of pain that will follow with this."

The incident remains under investigation by the Middlesex DA, Massachusetts State Police and the Lexington Police Department.

No other information was immediately available.