Hooters closes its 3 remaining restaurants in Massachusetts

There are no more Hooters restaurants left in Massachusetts.

The casual dining brand known for its "Hooters Girls" waitresses in revealing outfits confirmed that it recently closed three locations in Dedham, Saugus and West Springfield.

"After many years of serving the community, one of our long time franchisees in Massachusetts have closed their locations. This decision has been made as part of our current efforts to focus, revitalize and strengthen the original Hooters brand across America," Hooters said in a statement. "We are sincerely grateful to our guests, team members, and community partners for their continued support and loyalty throughout the years."

Diners posted pictures of signs on the doors of the shuttered restaurants, which said "after much deliberation, we've made the difficult decision to close this location." Hooters also closed a Shrewsbury location in May.

Last year, Hooters filed for bankruptcy but insisted it's "here to stay." The company said it would be repositioning "to invest its resources in its strongest assets moving forward."

Massachusetts has seen numerous closures of casual dining restaurants in recent years as the industry struggles to recover from the COVID pandemic and adapt to changing consumer tastes.

Not Your Average Joe's and Uno Pizzeria, both Massachusetts-based restaurants, closed multiple locations earlier this year. Other local chains like the Ninety Nine and Bertucci's have also been closing the few restaurants they have left.

Hooters was founded in Florida in 1983. The company's website says it has more than 420 restaurants in 29 countries