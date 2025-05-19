Person struck by lightning in New Hampshire flown to Boston burn center with critical injuries

Next Weather: WBZ midday forecast for May 19, 2025

Lightning struck and critically injured a person in Hooksett, New Hampshire Saturday evening as severe storms moved through the region.

Hooksett fire captain Joseph Stalker said two people were running to their car from a home on Morningside Drive when one of them was hit by the lightning bolt. Responding paramedics had to provide "advanced life support measures" before the victim was taken to a local hospital.

The patient was then flown by medical helicopter to the burn center at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. The other person was not hit by lightning.

Authorities have not released any additional information about the person who was struck.

Lightning strikes person in New Hampshire

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Hooksett on Saturday night from 8:46 p.m. until 9:15 p.m. as the storm brought lightning, strong wind gusts and small hail to the area.

The fire department says an ambulance was dispatched to the scene at 9 p.m. and arrived eight minutes later. First responders were on the scene until 10:30 p.m.

How rare are lightning strikes involving humans?

The odds that the average person in the United States will be hit by lightning in their lifetime are roughly 1 in 15,300.

About 90% of people struck by lightning survive, the National Weather Service says, but survivors can be afflicted with memory issues and heart problems.

New Hampshire has not recorded a lightning strike death since 1994, according to the National Lightning Safety Council.