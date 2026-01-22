The median home sale price was over $1 million in these Massachusetts cities and towns last year
The median sale price for a home in Massachusetts last year was at least $1 million in more than 50 communities.
As first reported by WBZ-TV media partner The Boston Business Journal, data released this week by The Warren Group shows where million-dollar homes are becoming the norm.
Nine cities and towns had a median home sale price of at least $2 million. Boston was the most expensive with a median sale of $3,092,500.
Overall, the median single-family home sale price in the state for 2025 was $638,000 - an increase of 3.7% from 2024.
There is some good news for prospective homebuyers, however.
"The housing market showed signs of stabilizing in 2025," Warren Group spokesperson Cassidy Norton said in a statement. "The number of sales and median sale prices rose moderately rather than at a breakaway pace, indicating a better balance between sellers and buyers. Increased inventory and consistency in mortgage rates were significant contributors to this stabilization."
Below is a list of cities and towns that had median home sale prices of more than $1 million for 2025.
Barnstable County
Chatham - $1,309,000
Orleans - $1,175,000
Osterville - $1,165,000
Provincetown - $2,144,000
Truro - $1,244,500
Berkshire County
Alford - $1,027,500
Dukes County
Aquinnah - $2,750,000
Chilmark - $2,512,500
Edgartown - $1,700,000
Oak Bluffs - $1,292,510
Tisbury - $1,250,000
West Tisbury - $1,500,000
Essex County
Andover - $1,073,000
Boxford - $1,075,000
Lynnfield - $1,000,000
Manchester - $1,350,000
Marblehead - $1,004,500
Newburyport - $1,100,000
Wenham - $1,100,000
West Newbury - $1,000,000
Middlesex County
Arlington - $1,207,500
Bedford - $1,050,000
Belmont - $1,700,000
Cambridge - $2,175,000
Carlisle - $1,440,000
Concord - $1,722,500
Hopkinton - $1,010,000
Lexington - $1,790,000
Lincoln - $1,497,500
Newton - $1,825,000
Sherborn - $1,340,000
Somerville - $1,287,500
Sudbury - $1,152,000
Watertown - $1,000,000
Wayland - $1,175,000
Weston - $2,575,000
Winchester - $1,737,500
Nantucket County
Nantucket - $2,618,750
Norfolk County
Brookline - $2,675,000
Cohasset - $1,422,500
Dover - $1,665,000
Medfield - $1,076,250
Milton - $1,025,000
Needham - $1,684,000
Wellesley - $2,200,000
Westwood - $1,232,500
Plymouth County
Duxbury - $1,122,000
Hingham - $1,337,500
Norwell - $1,175,000
Scituate - $1,100,000
Suffolk County
Boston - $3,092,500
Brighton - $1,000,000
Charlestown - $1,729,250
Jamaica Plain - $1,256,250
South Boston - $1,031,500