The median home sale price was over $1 million in these Massachusetts cities and towns last year

The median sale price for a home in Massachusetts last year was at least $1 million in more than 50 communities.

As first reported by WBZ-TV media partner The Boston Business Journal, data released this week by The Warren Group shows where million-dollar homes are becoming the norm.

Nine cities and towns had a median home sale price of at least $2 million. Boston was the most expensive with a median sale of $3,092,500.

Overall, the median single-family home sale price in the state for 2025 was $638,000 - an increase of 3.7% from 2024.

There is some good news for prospective homebuyers, however.

"The housing market showed signs of stabilizing in 2025," Warren Group spokesperson Cassidy Norton said in a statement. "The number of sales and median sale prices rose moderately rather than at a breakaway pace, indicating a better balance between sellers and buyers. Increased inventory and consistency in mortgage rates were significant contributors to this stabilization."

Below is a list of cities and towns that had median home sale prices of more than $1 million for 2025.

Barnstable County

Chatham - $1,309,000

Orleans - $1,175,000

Osterville - $1,165,000

Provincetown - $2,144,000

Truro - $1,244,500

Berkshire County

Alford - $1,027,500

Dukes County

Aquinnah - $2,750,000

Chilmark - $2,512,500

Edgartown - $1,700,000

Oak Bluffs - $1,292,510

Tisbury - $1,250,000

West Tisbury - $1,500,000

Essex County

Andover - $1,073,000

Boxford - $1,075,000

Lynnfield - $1,000,000

Manchester - $1,350,000

Marblehead - $1,004,500

Newburyport - $1,100,000

Wenham - $1,100,000

West Newbury - $1,000,000

Middlesex County

Arlington - $1,207,500

Bedford - $1,050,000

Belmont - $1,700,000

Cambridge - $2,175,000

Carlisle - $1,440,000

Concord - $1,722,500

Hopkinton - $1,010,000

Lexington - $1,790,000

Lincoln - $1,497,500

Newton - $1,825,000

Sherborn - $1,340,000

Somerville - $1,287,500

Sudbury - $1,152,000

Watertown - $1,000,000

Wayland - $1,175,000

Weston - $2,575,000

Winchester - $1,737,500

Nantucket County

Nantucket - $2,618,750

Norfolk County

Brookline - $2,675,000

Cohasset - $1,422,500

Dover - $1,665,000

Medfield - $1,076,250

Milton - $1,025,000

Needham - $1,684,000

Wellesley - $2,200,000

Westwood - $1,232,500

Plymouth County

Duxbury - $1,122,000

Hingham - $1,337,500

Norwell - $1,175,000

Scituate - $1,100,000

Suffolk County

Boston - $3,092,500

Brighton - $1,000,000

Charlestown - $1,729,250

Jamaica Plain - $1,256,250

South Boston - $1,031,500