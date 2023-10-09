"Stop the Violence" march in Holyoke calls for change after stray bullet injures pregnant woman, kills baby

HOLYOKE -- People marched through Holyoke Sunday as part of a "Stop The Violence" rally.

Residents were demanding change after a shooting on Wednesday injured a pregnant woman, causing her baby to be a stillborn.

"No one should encounter this or have to go through this pain. It's not fair this violence. If you're out there and you're committing crimes, we need to stop," said Holyoke City Councilor Jenny Rivera. "We don't need another innocent bystander going through what she just went through."

Investigators say gunfire erupted during a fight among three men on Sargeant Street outside a Holyoke corner store.

Surveillance video obtained by WBZ showed customers scurrying away in fear, as one man tumbled back into the store holding his leg, looking hurt.

Police say that fight escalated into gunfire and as a city bus passed by, a stray bullet hit an 8-months pregnant woman on the bus. Her newborn baby was delivered but tragically died at the hospital.

Two of those men, 22-year-old Alejandro Ramos and 30-year-old Johnluis Sanchez, have been arraigned on murder charges. Investigators are still looking for the third man and they have not revealed his name.