2 men severely burned in explosion inside Holliston home

HOLLISTON - Two men were severely burned in an explosion inside a home on Westfield Drive in Holliston Monday afternoon. The loud explosion rocked the neighborhood and got Kristen Mahoney to run out of her house.

"It was scary, I was scared, and I was worried for them," said Mahoney.

She found her neighbor and an electrician burned, asking her to call 911. She stayed with them on her lawn until firefighters arrived.

"I put them on my lawn, and I knew they were going to go into shock, and I wanted to make sure they were OK so I called 911 and I know Holliston is a great town and they came right away, the ambulance and took care of them and everybody was here and the Holliston Fire Department was amazing," Mahoney said.

The fire chief says the homeowner and an electrician had been trying to troubleshoot the boiler in the basement when there was an explosion. The boiler wasn't working after the storm on Friday.

The men suffered burns on more than a third of their bodies according to the chief. They were taken to two Boston hospitals by medical helicopter.

"It's a great community to live and work in and neighbors take care of neighbors and people were helping as best as they could until first responders arrived," Holliston Fire Chief Michael Cassidy said.

The chief says the explosion damaged the basement and the first floor of the house. The family can't stay there right now.

Electrical crews shut off the power and went door to door making sure neighbors were safe.

Friends and neighbors are now coming by the home hoping the men will be OK.

"They're wonderful people, wonderful people, you couldn't have nicer people they've been here a long time," said family friend Fran Gorman.