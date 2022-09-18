Watch CBS News
Holden sophmore bikes to Revolution game from Worcester to fight childhood cancer

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

FOXBORO - Saturday was the Fight Childhood Cancer Night at the New England Revolution game in Foxboro.

Remy St. Germain, of Holden, was recognized for his fundraising efforts. He raised $5,000 in honor of his cousin Sophia, who died of leukemia at 4 years old a decade ago. Remy raised the money by biking 50 miles from Worcester to Foxboro.

The Wachusett High School sophmore pulled into the Revolution Training Center late Saturday afternoon as friends and family cheered.

The high school soccer player was given his own Revolution jersey. Former Revolution player Charlie Davies, who is a cancer survivor, was on had to congratulate him.

"It was good. It was perfect conditions," St. Germain said. "Sophia could not have made that more perfect. Perfect wind. Nice and warm. It was perfect. It couldn't have gone better."

Before Saturday's Revolution match got started, Remy was recognized on the field as the Hero of the Match.

