Hitting snooze in the morning could be beneficial, new studies say

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - The expression "you snooze, you lose," may not hold true when it comes to trying to grab those few extra minutes of sleep in the morning.

Swedish researchers conducted two studies. The first looked at the waking habits of more than 1,700 participants and found that snoozing, either hitting the snooze button or using intermittent alarms to get a little more shut eye in the morning, is common, especially among younger people and night owls. Most people said they do it because they're too tired to get up, but others said it feels good and allows them to wake up more gently.

The second study monitored 31 habitual snoozers in a sleep lab and found that for some of the participants, 30 minutes of snoozing actually improved their performance on cognitive tests immediately upon rising compared to waking up abruptly.

Though snoozing may have some benefits for the snoozer, it may not be so enjoyable for the non-snoozing partner.

