Hingham Apple store erects barriers after deadly crash

HINGHAM - New barriers have been erected in front of the Apple store in Hingham.

The barriers, called bollards, are meant to protect pedestrians and shoppers. Bollards are made of steel or concrete and are strong enough to stop a car.

Bollards have been erected in front of the Apple store in Hingham.  Bollards are made of steel or concrete and are strong enough to stop a car.

Meanwhile, investigators are doing a deep dive to determine why 53-year-old Bradley Rein crashed his SUV through that Apple store. 

Authorities have towed away the Toyota 4Runner and collected evidence from the crash sight. They will also look at the vehicle's black box to determine what led up to the crash that killed one man and injured 21 others.

Right now, there is no law in Massachusetts requiring bollards.

First published on November 24, 2022 / 5:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

