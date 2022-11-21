1 dead, 16 hospitalized after SUV crashes into Apple Store in Massachusetts

Plymouth County D.A., Hingham official give update on deadly crash at Apple Store Plymouth County D.A., Hingham official give update on deadly crash at Apple Store 08:44

At least one person was killed and 16 were hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into an Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Monday morning, police have confirmed.

Few details have been released about crash, as officials are waiting to notify any victims' next of kin, but District Attorney Tim Cruz said at a news conference that a black SUV drove through the Apple store's street-facing glass entrance at an undetermined speed. The driver has not been hospitalized and is "with police officers," according to Cruz.

HAPPENING NOW: Officials are providing an update after a car slammed into the Hingham Apple Store, killing one person. Stream Live: https://t.co/Vb203sAv5j pic.twitter.com/I6UN2RqXmJ — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) November 21, 2022

"There is an active criminal investigation going on," the district attorney said. "Regarding the operator of the motor vehicle, we're looking into that. Regarding the status of the vehicle, we're looking into that."

Cruz called the incident "absolutely unthinkable" and "absolutely tragic." Homicide detectives will be involved in the investigation.

Exactly what caused the crash and the details of how it happened are not yet known. Police responded to the crash at around 11 a.m. and coordinated with the Kingston Fire Department, which reported that crews had been dispatched to a vehicle accident involving a commercial building in Hingham, which left "multiple people trapped," according to CBS Boston.

Emergency services personnel attend the scene after a vehicle crashed into an Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, U.S. November 21, 2022. BRIAN SNYDER / REUTERS

At Monday's news conference, Fire Chief Steve Murphy confirmed that crews reported people injured both inside and outside of the Apple store when emergency personnel arrived. Multiple people were pinned against a wall inside the store by the vehicle, Murphy said, adding that all those who were trapped in the crash's immediate aftermath were removed from the building.

Two witnesses told CBS Boston that the car had burst through the Apple entrance and driven straight through to the back of the store.

Pictures and video footage that circulated online Monday showed an enormous hole blown through the glass Apple storefront, and a firetruck still parked outside after ambulances had come with stretchers to collect and transport those who were injured. Crews have been called to evaluate the structural stability of the store, which is not a safety concern right now, Cruz said.

A spokesperson at South Shore Hospital, located a few miles from Hingham, said in a statement to CBS News that staff was notified about incoming patients linked to a motor vehicle accident in that area.

"Earlier this morning, we were informed by local public safety officials to expect patients from the scene of a motor vehicle incident in Hingham, Massachusetts. South Shore Hospital's Emergency Department is in the process of receiving those patients at this time," the spokesperson said. "We will keep you updated as more information becomes available. This is a fluid situation and we thank you for your patience."