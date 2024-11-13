High winds making house fires difficult to extinguish in Massachusetts

MARSHFIELD - Fire crews in Massachusetts are not just dealing with brush fires in these dry and windy conditions, but two house fires had them scrambling to prevent the flames from spreading to neighboring homes.

Marshfield fire

"The whole sky was covered with black smoke, didn't know what was happening," said George Haldoupis, a neighbor who saw the flames quickly spread at a home on Sheridan Drive in Marshfield. "I came out and we saw that house was totally engulfed in flames, it didn't take long."

Firefighters from several communities continually poured water on the home and surrounding houses in a neighborhood filled with trees and dried leaves.

"[The wind] was just like a blow torch, it just took off in one direction to the other," said Marshfield Acting Fire Chief Mike Laselva. "As soon as it caught whatever fire was going, it quickly accelerated it."

Mara Cronin's home next door had enough damage to the roof to displace her for now. Fire crews were also able to rescue her three cats hiding under a bed. "Thank god nobody's hurt, everyone's OK. We just rescued our three cats so everyone's fine and we'll rebuild and we'll be back," said Cronin.

Dorchester fire

With only charred remains of the Marshfield home, it was a similar scene on Weyanoke Street in Dorchester as flames quickly engulfed an old Victorian.

"It was quite a bit of smoke in the area. But we couldn't really figure out where it was. And then we saw the roof literally catch on fire and it looked like a giant candlestick," said neighbor Dan DeChristoforo.

Six residents were displaced in two units, along with pets. The issue here not just wind but also access. Boston Deputy Fire Chief Scott Malone said rear exits were not only blocked but nailed shut. Dominic Lopez was left screaming from a second floor window to be rescued.

"Within a minute or something like that and then I opened up the window and they were pretty much there," said Lopez.

"You push security versus safety sometimes," said Malone. "In this particular case it almost cost someone a life. But thank god we got here in time and that person is saved."

There were no serious injuries in both fires, but one Boston firefighter had to be treated for neck burns.