High school football returns to Fenway Park during Thanksgiving week

BOSTON – High school football is coming back to Fenway Park this November.

Fenway Sports Management announced Thursday that they will host two games on Tuesday, November 22, and three contests on Wednesday, November 23. 

Here are the game times and schools playing on each date.

Tuesday, November 22

  • Boston Latin Academy vs. O'Bryant, 5:00 p.m.
  • Malden vs. Medford, 7:30 p.m.*

Wednesday, November 23

  • St. Mary's vs. Austin Prep, 1:30 p.m.
  • Watertown vs. Belmont, 4:00 p.m.*
  • Bridgewater-Raynham vs. Brockton, 6:30 p.m.*

*Approximate time – Games 2 and 3 will kick off 40 minutes after the conclusion of the preceding contest

Tickets for each day of games start at $20 and can be purchased here. Suites are also available for $40.

Fenway Park started hosting high school football games shortly after it opened in 1912 when city rivals Boston Latin and English played each other on Thanksgiving. 

After 1935, there was an 80-year gap of no high school football games until 2015. Last year, there were a series of rivalry games, including East Boston vs. South Boston, North Andover vs. Andover, Blackstone Valley Tech vs. Nipmuc Regional, and Winchester vs. Woburn.

First published on August 25, 2022 / 12:39 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

