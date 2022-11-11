Home built nearly 300 years ago up for sale in Natick

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TV

NATICK - Have you ever wanted to own a piece of history? A nearly 300-year-old home is up for sale in Natick. It's called the Henry Loker House and is on the city's registry of historic homes.

The Natick Historical Society says the Lokers have a long history of naming their children Henry Loker. The man who built the home isn't as famous as his son. Henry Loker Jr. commanded a militia in the Battle of Bunker Hill.

"In Natick, there is a street named after them. There used to be a school named after them. There is a park in the Walnut Hill district," explained Gail Coughlin, Research Manager with the Natick Historical Society.

For the last 40 years, Julie and Chris Gordon have lived at the home on Winter Street. They have tried to preserve the history that remains. Because the home built in 1728 is not on the national registry of historic homes, they are allowed to make some modern upgrades.

"Because we aren't on the national registry, we could put modern indoor screens and storm windows over them," added Julie Gordon, talking about her windows from the 1700s or 1800s, "To love a house like this you want to have the kind of detail we tried to keep in it while we modernized it."

The kitchen still has a beehive oven that was used to make bread in the 1700's. Some floors have been refinished with wood from the 1800s. There is also a second half to the home that was originally built to be a cobbler shop.

"Cobbler shops in Natick are quite interesting. In the early 19th century, they started out as one room workshops, and later the shoe industry in Natick transformed to a factory industry," said Coughlin.

The Gordons are moving on the from the home they love, and looking to downsize. They will still have lasting memories there.

"We had a candelabra hanging over our dining room table, and we would eat by candlelight. We would have 25 people for Thanksgiving dinner," smiled Julie. "It will be one of the things we miss."

The home is listed for $850,000.