Heavy rain and winds could cause tree damage on dreary Sunday in New England

BOSTON – What a dreary start to Sunday. The morning started with isolated showers and some locally dense fog, but by the afternoon and evening, heavy rain and wind will arrive.

If there is a silver lining, the morning hours were mainly dry, with only a slight chance for organized showers. That doesn't mean it was nice out. Drizzle was a mainstay for the morning.

As we move into the afternoon, the rain will become more widespread, with heavy downpours and even an isolated rumble of thunder possible.

Wind will begin to pick up in the evening, gusting over 40+ mph at times along the south coast.

A few spotty reports of some tree damage may pop up, but nothing too widespread.

The good news is that the rain should start to taper off overnight, and we should see conditions improving by Monday morning.

Along with clearing skies and wind direction shift, highs on Monday will soar into the upper 60s.