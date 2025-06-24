The heat is on: These Massachusetts towns have hit 100 degrees today

Boston hits 101 degrees, setting new record for month of June

It's a summer scorcher in Massachusetts. Much of the state is experiencing a third day of a heat wave that has already broken records in Boston and Worcester.

Boston officially hit the 100-degree mark just before 12:30 p.m., tying the city's record for warmest day ever recorded in June. Just a few hours later, Logan Airport reached 101 degrees, breaking the June record.

The all-time temperature record for Boston is 104 degrees, which was achieved on July 4, 1911.

The heat index, which takes into account humidity, was even higher across Massachusetts, with "feels-like" temperatures reaching as high was 109 in New Bedford.

Here is a list of cities and towns in Massachusetts that have broken 100 degrees today, according to reports from weather observers.

Boston

Andover

Chelmsford

North Grafton

Wayland

Winchester

Waltham

Watertown

Wellesley

Winthrop

North Weymouth

Pembroke

Raynahm

Plymouth

Canton

Norwood

New Bedford

Dunstable

Boxford

Acton

Lynn

Swampscott

Hudson

Shirley

Westwood

North Dighton

Acushnet

Beverly

Rockport

Gloucester

Newburyport

West Newbury

Lowell

Billerica

Stow

Marlboro

Burlington

Arlington

Malden

Melorse

Natick

Westboro

Franklin

Sutton

Mansfield

Abington

Hanover

West Bridgewater

West Wareham

Fairhaven

Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week, with temperatures dropping into the 90s inland and the 80s near the coast. By Thursday, it's expected to be back in the 70s for the next several days.