The heat is on: These Massachusetts towns have hit 100 degrees today
It's a summer scorcher in Massachusetts. Much of the state is experiencing a third day of a heat wave that has already broken records in Boston and Worcester.
Boston officially hit the 100-degree mark just before 12:30 p.m., tying the city's record for warmest day ever recorded in June. Just a few hours later, Logan Airport reached 101 degrees, breaking the June record.
The all-time temperature record for Boston is 104 degrees, which was achieved on July 4, 1911.
The heat index, which takes into account humidity, was even higher across Massachusetts, with "feels-like" temperatures reaching as high was 109 in New Bedford.
Here is a list of cities and towns in Massachusetts that have broken 100 degrees today, according to reports from weather observers.
Boston
Andover
Chelmsford
North Grafton
Wayland
Winchester
Waltham
Watertown
Wellesley
Winthrop
North Weymouth
Pembroke
Raynahm
Plymouth
Canton
Norwood
New Bedford
Dunstable
Boxford
Acton
Lynn
Swampscott
Hudson
Shirley
Westwood
North Dighton
Acushnet
Beverly
Rockport
Gloucester
Newburyport
West Newbury
Lowell
Billerica
Stow
Marlboro
Burlington
Arlington
Malden
Melorse
Natick
Westboro
Franklin
Sutton
Mansfield
Abington
Hanover
West Bridgewater
West Wareham
Fairhaven
Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week, with temperatures dropping into the 90s inland and the 80s near the coast. By Thursday, it's expected to be back in the 70s for the next several days.