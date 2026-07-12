Extreme heat in forecast for Boston area this week. Some communities could have 5-day heat wave.

After a splendid weekend with dry and comfortable conditions, we've got another potential heat wave on the way. Highs in Boston both Saturday and Sunday only peaked in the upper 70s. Inland areas did get into the 80s, but the air was dry and dew points were in the 50s thanks to high pressure over the area.

As that area of high pressure shifts to our south on Monday, winds will turn out of the south-southwest and help transport more heat and humidity into the region. Monday will start off comfortable, but temperatures will quickly warm into the 80s by the afternoon, nearing 90 in spots.

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I do expect parts of the south coast, Cape and Islands to be slightly cooler with the wind off of the water. We'll see an increase in temperatures and moisture this week. With a disturbance passing by northern New England Monday, a brief spot shower can't be ruled out. Despite that risk, the heat will continue to soar as we move forward through the week.

Humidity will be on the rise

The Next Weather Team is issuing a Next Weather Alert for Tuesday and Wednesday. These two days will be the hottest of the stretch with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 90s. As humidity will be on the rise, the heat index or feels like conditions will be approaching 95 to 105 degrees. We won't see much relief during the overnight hours, as temperatures will stay warm.

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Heat concerns

Even though this next round of hot weather may not be as intense as we experienced recently, it still presents an elevated risk for heat-related illnesses and concerns.

To avoid heat related impacts, staying in a cool place during the heat of the day is your best option. Try to avoid strenuous activities and stay hydrated. If you are working or spending time outdoors, try to find shade and take frequent breaks. Also, keep in mind, the temperature inside a car can quickly climb to 109 degrees within 10 minutes, and 119 degrees within 10 minutes when the outside temperature is 90 degrees. Make sure to look before you lock your car.

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Temperatures may drop slightly by the end of the week, but 90s are still possible both Thursday and Friday. This means, there could be some communities that experience a 5-day heat wave. A reminder, it only takes 3 consecutive days or longer with 90 degrees or higher for an official heat wave. Nonetheless, Boston has tallied up 12 90 degrees so far, just three shy of the average, but that could all change this week.

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Right now, rain chances look limited, but we could see a more widespread shower chance by next weekend and with that, a drop in temperatures.

Stay with the WBZ Next Weather Team for the latest updates to the forecast.