Heat advisory issued for Massachusetts, with "feels-like" temperatures nearing 100 around Boston

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for most of Massachusetts and southern New England through 8 p.m. Friday.

Heat advisories are issued when "feels-like" temperatures are forecast to reach near 100 degrees.

This is going to be a classic "dog days" of summer stretch, and it comes at the typical time, in mid-August.

Over the next several days, we will rinse, wash and repeat with regards to the Boston weather forecast.

Heat index in Boston

Each day will have temperatures topping out around 90 degrees, dew points topping 70 degrees and feels-like readings between 90-100 degrees.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Friday will likely be the hottest day of the stretch with highs in the low 90s expected for a good portion of southern New England away from the South Coast.

Ninety degrees certainly isn't anything unusual for this time of year, but it will be the high dew points that will make it feel quite uncomfortable.

Oppressive humidity

Anything over 70 is considered to be oppressive or tropical in nature, and that is exactly where we will be through most of the upcoming weekend.

Nighttime low temperatures will remain in the 70s, meaning very little relief. Not exactly "open-the-windows" type of weather.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

We should start to feel some relief early next week.