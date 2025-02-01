Record-setting Massachusetts high school swimmer sets example for kids with heart transplants

DUXBURY - The senior captain of Duxbury High School's boys swim team has his name atop the school's record board after overcoming a life-threatening health condition.

Henry Perda has been swimming in the pool at Duxbury High School since he was 7 years old. Growing up, he would stare at the record board looming large over the water.

"Whenever I came here, I would always compare my times to those on the board," said Perda. "And I was always shocked at how fast they were."

Perda first made an impression on the Dragons' coach Doug Backlund when he was in fourth grade and taking swimming lessons.

"At the end of those lessons, we would give the kids free swim," said Backlund. "Most kids jump off the diving boards and have a good time. Henry would swim laps over in lane two, every time."

Diagnosed with heart condition

When he got to high school, Perda joined the swim team. But at the start of his sophomore year, he noticed something was wrong.

"Started not feeling too well, I'd jump in the pool for practice, every day I just felt short of breath. It was just not a good time," said Perda.

After undergoing a series of tests at Boston Children's Hospital, doctors determined his heart was failing.

"His condition was life-threatening. I think without a heart transplant, he wouldn't have survived more than one to two years," said Dr. TP Singh, a cardiologist in the advanced cardiotherapies program at Boston Children's Hospital.

Perda was diagnosed with restrictive cardiomyopathy and would need a transplant.

"It was rough. I was scared, I was so scared," said Perda.

Perda and his family settled into the hospital and stood by for a donor. About a month later, the wait was over.

"Got the call, 'Oh, we have a heart for you.' I was in the hospital at the time, so it was like, 'Your surgery's going to be that night,'" said Perda.

Back in the water

With his new heart in place, it took a week for Perda to get out of bed, calling it "one of the hardest things I've ever done." Gradually, he built up his strength again, going through a cardiac fitness program at Boston Children's Hospital. Within six months, Perda was back on the diving board.

"A little nervous at first but I think after a few practices, a few hours in the pool, I kind of got my confidence back," said Perda.

"For me, a little bit nervewracking, like, 'You OK?' And he was," said Backlund.

In his junior year, Perda swam all the way to state, where he and three of his teammates set a school record in the boys 200 meter medley relay. Perda was the anchor leg.

"To get that record, I just touched the wall, saw the time, I was like, 'Let's go,'" said Perda.

"How do you get back that fast academically, athletically, just everything. It was one of the biggest comebacks I've ever seen in my life," said Perda's teammate and co-captain Noah Williamson.

Perda's comeback story is no surprise to his swim team or his team of cardiologists.

"Really inspiring, isn't it?" said Singh. "He sets an example for all the kids who undergo heart transplants, that they are able to or they have the ability to get to wherever they want to go with it. Because they should really be able to reach their potential."

Now a senior, Perda is the captain for the Dragons swim team and his name is posted atop the record board, like he always dreamed of.

"I want my teammates to look at me and be inspired to work hard, even if they're not having the best time," said Perda.