Hasbro moving headquarters to Boston's Seaport from Rhode Island

Hasbro is moving its headquarters to Boston and leaving its long-time home in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company announced Monday.

The toy and game maker will move to 400 Summer Street in the Seaport, near the Menino Convention Center. Hasbro will lease seven floors of the building.

"The new space will be home to at least 700 full-time employees expected to transition from Rhode Island to Boston by the end of 2026," the company said in a statement Monday afternoon, ending a year of speculation about it's future in Rhode Island.

"The company plans to continue to support Hasbro Children's Hospital with annual donations and will keep recruiting from Rhode Island's colleges and universities," the company said.

WBZ-TV has reached out to Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien's office, but has not heard back yet.

There's been no comment on the move from Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee.

"We are thrilled that Hasbro has chosen Massachusetts as the home of its new headquarters, and we're ready to support the hundreds of jobs they will create here," said Governor Healey.

Hasbro makes several games, including Monopoly, Dungeons & Dragons and Play-Doh. It was founded in Providence, Rhode Island more than 100 years ago.