Orphaned osprey chicks re-homed in nest at Harwich go-kart track
HARWICH - A Cape Cod community came together to re-home some orphaned osprey chicks on Wednesday.
The chicks were still in their eggs when they were found in a chimney nest and then fostered by Wild Care Cape Cod. The next step was to identify a nest with young chicks in it, the Harwich Fire Department said in a Facebook post. Luckily, one was available in town right in the middle of Bud's Go-Karts track, "and the chicks in the nest appeared to be about the same age."
The fire department sent a ladder to get the chicks to the nest, but it wouldn't fit through the gates at Bud's. Luckily, DPW and the town highway department brought in a construction lift to finish the job at the track.
"At last look, everyone seemed to be getting along nicely," the department said.
