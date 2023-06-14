Orphaned osprey chicks re-homed in nest at Harwich go-kart track

HARWICH - A Cape Cod community came together to re-home some orphaned osprey chicks on Wednesday.

The chicks were still in their eggs when they were found in a chimney nest and then fostered by Wild Care Cape Cod. The next step was to identify a nest with young chicks in it, the Harwich Fire Department said in a Facebook post. Luckily, one was available in town right in the middle of Bud's Go-Karts track, "and the chicks in the nest appeared to be about the same age."

The fire department sent a ladder to get the chicks to the nest, but it wouldn't fit through the gates at Bud's. Luckily, DPW and the town highway department brought in a construction lift to finish the job at the track.

"At last look, everyone seemed to be getting along nicely," the department said.