Harvard University student denied visa as others scramble to get to Massachusetts for semester

Harvard graduate student hopes to obtain visa so she can start fall semester in Cambridge

International students at Harvard University are scrambling to obtain their visas before the start of the fall semester in Massachusetts and some are having more success than others, who've run into last-minute roadblocks.

Last month, WBZ introduced you to Magaga Enos, a Kenyan educator whose grandmother sacrificed everything, including her land and cows, to get him to Harvard's Graduate School of Education.

"There are so many unknowns"

His future was uncertain as President Trump and the university continue to fight it out, but now, he's finally made it to Cambridge.

"My family is overjoyed. They're so happy, they're celebrating," Enos said.

Now that he's here, he told WBZ-TV that he's working to help another international classmate, Repha Uhuru, do the same.

"Because it's not easy," said Enos. "There are so many emotions invested in this because there are so many unknowns."

Kenyan grad student denied visa

Uhuru was set to start classes at Harvard next week, "To pursue learning design, innovation, and technology," she said.

However, she told WBZ-TV that her dream was cut short Monday morning, when her visa was denied at the Nairobi Embassy, following an interview including financial questions and ones about her marital status.

"Which I said I'm not married, I'm a widow," she explained. "So, the next thing I heard was 'Unfortunately, you are not qualified for the visa this time around.'"

According to Uhuru, she received a pink slip that said she didn't show enough ties to her home country, despite her having a son and family there.

"So, maybe according to them, I was not going to come back to Kenya," she said.

Having been through hurdles himself, Enos is offering her support ahead of her next visa interview on August 12.

"I'm really hoping for the best," she said.