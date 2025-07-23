Trump administration investigating Harvard's participation in foreign visa program

The State Department said Wednesday that it would be investigating Harvard University's participation in a visa program for foreign students and academics, the latest in a series of actions the Trump administration has taken targeting the Ivy League school.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the investigation on Wednesday, saying in a statement that "the American people have the right to expect their universities to uphold national security, comply with the law, and provide safe environments for all students."

The investigation centers around Harvard's participation as a sponsor for the Exchange Visitor Program, which issues J-1 visas to foreign students, professors and researchers who are expected to return to their home countries. Some J-1 visa holders are required to return to their countries for at least two years before being eligible for other visas to enter the U.S.

"To maintain their privilege to sponsor exchange visitors, sponsors must comply with all regulations, including conducting their programs in a manner that does not undermine the foreign policy objectives or compromise the national security interests of the United States," Rubio said, adding that the investigation "will ensure that State Department programs do not run contrary to our nation's interests." The statement did not specify which aspects of Harvard's participation in the program is under investigation.

In a statement, Harvard said the probe is "yet another retaliatory step taken by the Administration in violation of Harvard's First Amendment rights."

"Harvard continues to enroll and sponsor international scholars, researchers, and students, and will protect its international community and support them as they apply for U.S. visas and travel to campus this fall," the university said in a statement. "The University is committed to continuing to comply with the applicable Exchange Visitor Program regulations."

Last week, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the department would be subpoenaing Harvard for information about its foreign students related to its Harvard's certification under the Student Visitor and Exchange Program.

Harvard and the Trump administration have been engaged in an escalating dispute since Mr. Trump took office six months ago.

In June, President Trump signed a proclamation suspending the entry of foreign students or exchange visitors planning to go to Harvard, unless his administration determines their entry "would be in the national interest." Within two hours, a federal judge in Boston issued an order temporarily blocking the order from going into effect.

That proclamation came after the Trump administration in April demanded Harvard hand over detailed records on its foreign student visa holders' alleged "illegal and violent" activities. The university said it had complied with the order, but the Department of Homeland Security said it was "insufficient" and said the school could no longer enroll international students. A federal judge last month barred the Trump administration from revoking the school's ability to enroll foreign students.

About one in four students at Harvard is international, according to school data.