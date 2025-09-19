There's a block in Harvard Square closing to traffic permanently. Here's what it will become.

There's a block in Harvard Square that will close to traffic permanently and will become a pedestrian walkway and outdoor dining space.

It's a part of Bow Street known to many in Cambridge, Massachusetts as a "road to nowhere," between Dewolfe and Plympton streets.

"I don't think anyone is going to miss it for vehicles," said Kari Kuelzer, the owner of The Sea Hag Restaurant and Bar. She said the only way to get onto the street is from Massachusetts Avenue, but it move drivers right back out onto Mass. Ave.

After being closed for years of construction, the block will have a new look. Cambridge officials said that the closure of that section of Bow Street hasn't caused any "significant impacts on the safety or functionality of the surrounding traffic patterns." They called it an "excellent opportunity for pedestrianization" in the meeting.

The back part of the restaurant, which is on lower Bow Street, was previously used for outdoor dining during the pandemic.

'We have an application in the works for a patio back there, we are hoping to get another 40 seats out there," said Kuelzer. "Our expectation is that they're going to shut it down during the patio license season, which is April 1 through November 30 in Cambridge."

She hopes that other restaurants on the block, like Blue Bottle Coffee and Daedalus Restaurant, will also take advantage of the new area.

When will it open?

The city hopes to open the block to pedestrians in the spring. But in the meantime, Kuelzer wants to host a few block parties to celebrate the start of Harvard University football season.

"Harvard Square is really desperate for space to do events. We have these cow paths, little windy streets. It's hard to find a critical mass of space to do any kind of events," Kuelzer said.