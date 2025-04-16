DHS threatens to revoke Harvard's ability to enroll foreign students, cancels $2.7M in grants

The Department of Homeland Security is threatening to revoke Harvard University's ability to enroll foreign students and has canceled grants totaling more than $2.7 million.

The latest action from the Trump administration against Harvard comes on the heels of a $2.2 billion federal funding freeze because the university rejected a list of demands.

DHS demands student records

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem is now demanding detailed records on Harvard's foreign student visa holders' "illegal and violent" activities, or the university will lose Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification. Noem demanded the records by April 30.

The DHS said, "if Harvard cannot verify it is in full compliance with its reporting requirements, the university will lose the privilege of enrolling foreign students."

A letter sent to Harvard last week outlined a series of conditions Harvard needed to meet to maintain a "financial relationship" with the federal government.

Harvard president Alan Garber responded on Monday saying, "The University will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights."

The demands from the Trump administration included an immediate end to diversity, equity and inclusion policies and discipline for students who violated school policies when a pro-Palestinian tent encampment went up on Harvard Yard.

In a statement Wednesday, Secretary Noem accused Harvard of "bending the knee to antisemitism." "America demands more from universities entrusted with taxpayer dollars," Noem said.

The DHS said the grants being canceled were the $800,303 Implementation Science for Targeted Violence Prevention grant and the $1,934,902 Blue Campaign Program Evaluation and Violence Advisement grant.

President Trump has also suggested that the Ivy League school should lose its tax-exempt status and be taxed as a political entity.