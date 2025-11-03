2 wanted after Harvard Medical School explosion

Harvard University Police and the FBI are still looking for two people wanted in connection with an explosion at Harvard Medical School over the weekend.

The school said no one was hurt when something exploded in the fourth floor hallway of the Goldenson Building on Longwood Avenue in Boston just before 3 a.m. Saturday. A fire alarm went off and a Harvard police officer saw two people running away. Harvard released two grainy photos of the suspects who were wearing sweatshirts and had their faces covered.

Two people suspected in an intentional explosion at a Harvard Medical School building on Nov. 1, 2025. Harvard University

According to the Boston Fire Department, the explosion "appeared to be intentional." Boston Police swept the building and no other devices were found. There was no structural damage to the building and a spokesperson said "all labs and equipment remain intact."

Harvard police said there was "no continued public safety threat" and the building was open for classes Monday. Police have also increased patrols on the medical school campus, which is on Longwood Avenue near Boston Children's Hospital and Brigham and Women's Hospital.

Anyone with information about the explosion is asked to call the Harvard University Police Department's detective bureau at (617) 495-1796.