Watch CBS News
Local News

Watch a Harvard student cross the Charles River in a giant pumpkin

By Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

Celebrating 1 year of the Morning Mix with WBZ NewsRadio's Matt Shearer
Celebrating 1 year of the Morning Mix with WBZ NewsRadio's Matt Shearer 03:32

CAMBRIDGE - Why take the T when you could traverse the Charles River in a 1,500-pound pumpkin?

Harvard University student Ben Chang accomplished the feat this Saturday. With the help of friends, he borrowed a forklift to get the huge gourd to the water's edge, scooped out the insides and rolled it in the river.

WBZ NewsRadio's Matt Shearer was on hand to witness the voyage.

@wbznewsradio

It's the great pumpkin, Charles River. #Boston #Massachusetts #NewEngland #HarvardUniversity #HarvardSquare #massachusettsinstituteoftechnology #CambridgeMA #AllstonMA #BrightonMA #CharlesRiver #WatertownMA #BostonUniversity #EmersonCollege #BostonCheck #BostonTikTok

♬ original sound - WBZ NewsRadio

Chang let others grab a paddle and take short cruises in the big pumpkin in exchange for donations. He did all this to raise money for a student-run research lab.

"What better way to capture the fascination of biology than with a giant pumpkin?" he said. 

First published on October 16, 2023 / 4:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.