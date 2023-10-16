Watch a Harvard student cross the Charles River in a giant pumpkin

Celebrating 1 year of the Morning Mix with WBZ NewsRadio's Matt Shearer

CAMBRIDGE - Why take the T when you could traverse the Charles River in a 1,500-pound pumpkin?

Harvard University student Ben Chang accomplished the feat this Saturday. With the help of friends, he borrowed a forklift to get the huge gourd to the water's edge, scooped out the insides and rolled it in the river.

WBZ NewsRadio's Matt Shearer was on hand to witness the voyage.

Chang let others grab a paddle and take short cruises in the big pumpkin in exchange for donations. He did all this to raise money for a student-run research lab.

"What better way to capture the fascination of biology than with a giant pumpkin?" he said.