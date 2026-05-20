Suspicious man wanted in Harvard dorm assault also seen entering MIT residence hall, police say

Police in Cambridge, Massachusetts are looking for a man who is suspected of assaulting a student inside a Harvard University dorm Tuesday, and then entering an MIT residence hall without permission soon after.

Harvard said in an alert to students that officers responded to the Lowell House dormitory at about 5:30 p.m. for a reported assault. The victim told officers that "an unknown male" entered the residence hall by following someone else into the building.

"As the victim was entering their room, the suspect approached from behind, covered the victim's mouth, and attempted to force the victim into the room," Harvard said in a statement. "The victim screamed, prompting several nearby residents to exit their rooms, at which point the suspect fled the area."

No one was injured in the incident. The Harvard Crimson reported that the victim was a female student in her senior year.

MIT police said in an alert message that a caller reported that a stranger who was "acting suspiciously" followed her into the side entrance of the Sidney-Pacific graduate student residence, building NW86, at about 5:45 p.m. Surveillance footage showed that he left the building at 5:59 p.m.

Police said the man is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing a white T-shirt and dark-colored shorts.

"The individual who entered NW86 matched the description of a person who was the subject of a Harvard University Police Department alert earlier this evening," MIT police said.

Police searched the MIT building and surrounding area, but didn't find the man.

Authorities encouraged students to report suspicious sightings and lock their doors and windows. Anyone who sees the man or has information is asked to contact police.