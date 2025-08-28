Harry's restaurant in Westboro, Massachusetts credits its nearly 80 years of success to the people

Harry's restaurant on Route 9 in Westboro is a landmark in central Massachusetts. It's been around for nearly 80 years.

"Harry's is like no other place in the world. It's old school," said manager Jeanine Sander.

The diner features a kitschy environment that includes stainless steel barstools, large booths and wood paneled walls.

"John is adamant about keeping this wood paneling. His dad put it up back in 1968 when they moved to this location and he's kept it the same. He doesn't want to lose that old diner," said Sander.

John is John Cohen, the owner of Harry's. His parents Harry and Eleanor opened the diner back in 1946. The paneling is just part of the throwback vibe. The walls are adorned with custom menu item illustrations.

Another manager, Sue Ryan, is the embodiment of the secret of Harry's success - the people. Ryan has worked at Harry's for 51 years. She started in high school and it's the only job she's ever had.

"I always enjoyed it. I always enjoyed the customers, the people, the employees that we have, have always been good all through the years," she told WBZ-TV.

Andrew Chase is the newcomer of the group. The kitchen manager and consultant has "only" been here since 1999.

"We have a great group of people in here, so it's good to work with them," said Chase.

Sander has been with Harry's for 29 years. She said it's not about the staff but the people they serve.

"Our customers, we know them. They're like family," said Sander. "Everybody that walks through that door is like family. We know everything about their lives and they know about our lives. And I think it's a place that they can just go and they're comfortable. They don't have to pretend to be anything or anybody."

Harry's is open seven days a week, but be prepared, they only accept cash.