"We are all hurting": Community mourns 3-year-old Lowell boy found dead in pond

LOWELL - It's now a sacred spot on the side of the road for Harry Kkonde's family, where people continue to come to bear witness to the tragedy at a roadside memorial, and they're grateful for the support. "Oh my God we're overwhelmed by the support and we thank each and every person who is still coming," said family friend Maureen Kalemba.

It's been an overwhelming few days since the 3-year-old boy disappeared Tuesday morning from the Lowell home where he was dropped off with a babysitter. His body then found some 30 hours later only 650 feet away in a nearby pond.

"We are all hurting so much, we feel so bad we don't know what to do," said Harry's aunt Millie Nabalende.

As they gathered at the family home in Lowell they are trying to plan a funeral and hoping for support to raise the needed expenses. Beyond that, family and friends still have questions as to how it happened when they left Harry in the care of a family friend. "I want Harry to get justice, to know what happened so we can have peace in our mind and hearts," said family friend Dithan Tuhairwe.

"It's hard for us to tell what happened when we entrusted her with our little baby," said Kalemba.

Investigators have said there is no sign of foul play, that Harry walked out the front door touching off the massive search that ended so tragically.

It has left a family and a community in mourning. "We just want to thank the police and everybody involved. They did their part, we asked them to find him and they found him," said Nabalende.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral expenses.