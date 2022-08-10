New Hampshire investigators to update case of missing girl Harmony Montgomery

CONCORD, N.H. - The New Hampshire Attorney General will have an update on the Harmony Montgomery case Thursday afternoon.

Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg will brief reporters in Concord at 2 p.m. You can watch it live in the video above on CBS News Boston.

Eight-year-old Harmony was reported missing in New Hampshire at the end of 2021 but she has not been seen since 2019 when she was five years old. No one has been charged in her disappearance.

Harmony's father, 32-year-old Adam Montgomery, is currently being held at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections on several charges. He was arrested in January and charged with felony second-degree assault stemming from alleged conduct against Harmony in 2019.

Harmony had been in the care of the Department of Children and Families (DCF) in Massachusetts starting back in 2014 before a Juvenile Court judge awarded custody to her father in New Hampshire in February 2019.

Her stepmother, 31-year-old Kayla Montgomery, was charged in June with two counts of perjury after she allegedly lied under oath about the time and location of a prior work shift. Kayla Montgomery had been out on bail after being jailed on welfare fraud charges. Investigators claimed she was collecting benefits because Harmony was living with her and Adam Montgomery, but the girl was not actually there.

In June, police and the FBI searched a home in Manchester where Harmony's father and estranged wife previously lived. Investigators were seen bringing a refrigerator in and out of the home.

The reward for information leading to an arrest is now at $150,000.