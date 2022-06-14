Harmony Montgomery search leads investigators to Manchester, New Hampshire home

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Federal and state investigators are searching a home in Manchester, New Hampshire in connection with the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery.

Seven-year-old Harmony was reported missing in New Hampshire at the end of 2021 but she has not been seen since 2019. No one has been charged in her disappearance.

Investigators from the FBI, United States Marshal's office, the New Hampshire Attorney General's office and Manchester Police went to a home on Union Street Tuesday morning as part of the case.

"644 Union Street is a focus of the investigation as it is a location where Adam and Kayla Montgomery previously lived," Attorney General John Formella said in a statement.

Harmony's father, 32-year-old Adam Montgomery, is currently being held at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections on several charges. He was arrested in January and charged with felony second-degree assault stemming from alleged conduct against Harmony in 2019.

She had been in the care of the Department of Children and Families (DCF) in Massachusetts starting back in 2014 before a Juvenile Court judge awarded custody to her father in New Hampshire in February 2019.

Stepmother Kayla Montgomery, 31, was taken into custody by Manchester, New Hampshire police last Friday and charged with two counts of perjury. She allegedly lied under oath about the time and location of a prior work shift.

Kayla Montgomery had been out on bail after being jailed on welfare fraud charges. Investigators claimed she was collecting benefits because Harmony was living with her and Adam Montgomery, but the girl was not actually there.

The reward for information leading to Harmony is now $150,000.