"Hard Knocks" shows Cardinals prepared for Patriots like it's still the dynasty era

BOSTON -- Here in New England, we know exactly what it looks like when the Patriots are true contenders for a championship. That's mostly because we all saw it up close in about 15 seasons from 2001-19.

In this post-dynasty era, things obviously look and feel a whole lot different. The team missed the playoffs in 2020 and then got blown out in the Wild Card round in 2021. Now in December of 2022, they're scrapping just to qualify for the postseason again, and that quest could go either way.

Outside of the area, though, the Patriots still garner quite a bit of respect. That much was clear in the latest episode of "Hard Knocks," which is following the Arizona Cardinals during this stretch run.

The new episode -- which premiered on HBO on Wednesday night -- focused on the Patriots-Cardinals game from Monday night, and it included a number of clips from the Cardinals' meeting room as they prepared to face New England. Though the Patriots entered that game with a 6-6 record, it was clear that the coaching staff -- led by former Patriots draft pick Kliff Kingsbury -- still possesses a healthy fear of what the Patriots can do on any given Sunday (or Monday).

"I played with Bill Belichick before," associate head coach/wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson, who played for the Patriots during Belichick's one season under Bill Parcells, told his players. "This [stuff] is real with them. They're the best I've ever [bleeping] been around when it comes to preparing their team and taking away what we do well."

Colt McCoy -- who ended up playing most of the game, after Kyle Murray suffered a knee injury on the third snap -- warned his fellow QBs about how difficult it can be to face the New England defense under Belichick.

"The question is, do you get these plays vs. man or zone? No one knows," McCoy said in a QB meeting. "Like, that's the hardest part about playing the Patriots to me is you can't really game-plan for them, because they don't -- they play freaking seven DBs at times. And they just look like they disperse and then just go to spots. And they're all safeties."

Assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers delivered a similar message to his players.

"They do not 'do what they do.' That is not New England. 'Hey, New England does this.' They don't. They attack you," Rodgers said. "It doesn't matter what phase. It doesn't matter offense, defense, special teams, kickoff return, kickoff -- they're attacking people. So they don't run the same [stuff] all the time."

While the on-field results didn't bring about a victory for the struggling Cardinals, it was quite evident that the latest loss did not come from a lack of preparation or respect for the opponent.

Some other highlights from the show ...

--DeAndre Hopkins was feeling tremendously confident about his matchup with rookie Marcus Jones.

Rookie Jack Jones got hurt early, so Marcus ended up playing 67 defensive snaps -- a new career high. Hopkins, one of the best receivers in the world, was understandably confident in what he considered to be a mismatch.

"Coach," Hopkins told Kingsbury on the sideline. "Even when they do that [stuff], I still like me on the jump ball against 25. I don't give a f---. Like on the gos, I don't give a f--- if they're off or not."

McCoy ended up trying to hit Hopkins on one of those go routes, but Josh Uche hit the QB as he released the pass, and Marcus Jones was able to easily intercept the pass. Prior to that snap, Kingsbury told McCoy, "If you don't like Hop on the shot, you've got good checkdowns, all right?"

But the Cardinals took the shot, and Jones made it hurt. (Jones had the go route covered well, not biting on Hopkins' double move.)

--Zach Allen referred to Trent Brown as "the behemoth."

Allen and fellow pass rusher J.J. Watt had a bit of an Abbott & Costello routine going on throughout the episode, sharing yuks at practice and even during the game. After one play, when Allen stepped on Watt's foot, Allen was not entirely apologetic. He said he was dealing with a lot.

"Yeah," Allen admitted. "Because I had a double with the behemoth."

Allen had been double-teamed by rookie Cole Strange and Trent Brown. Though Brown has struggled this year, the 6-foot-8, 359-pound lineman's whereabouts are always known by opposing players.

--Bill Belichick's postgame handshakes with opposing coaches are almost always brief, but that's because he prefers to speak in private.

During Belichick's short meeting with Kingsbury at midfield, Belichick said, "I'll call you. I'll call you. Thanks for your note."

Unsurprisingly, Belichick is not much into the idea of yucking it up in front of the cameras, for all the world to see and hear.

Earlier in the episode, Kingsbury spoke highly of how much he learned during his one season in New England in 2003.

After throwing 45 touchdown passes as a senior and 95 total touchdowns in his career at Texas Tech, Kingsbury only ended up throwing two total passes in the NFL. He admitted in the episode that he has some regrets about not putting everything he had into his playing career, so he's trying to make up for that by putting in as much work as possible in his career as a coach.

--The Cardinals' locker room was -- as you'd imagine -- an unpleasant place after the loss. Kingsbury told his players that he treats them like men, and that they'll have to hold each other accountable as they finish out their season. Veteran safety Chris Banjo reiterated that message.

"I've played ball for a long ass time. We've got some good coaches," Banjo said. "And like he said, he treats us like men. Be a [bleeping] man and respect the [bleeping] game, bro. Straight up. Plain and [bleeping] simple."

Such is to be expected after a loss where a 13-7 lead turns into a 27-13 defeat.

--Bill Belichick's on-field exchange with DeAndre Hopkins showed how much mutual respect the two have for each other.

"I'm glad we only have to play you every four years."



Earlier in the episode, Hopkins was seen thanking a reporter for asking a question about what it meant for Belichick to speak so highly of him during a press conference.

And if you're wondering, Belichick did deliver an "I love ya" to Hopkins during their postgame handshake.

--DeAndre Hopkins was extremely tough on himself for his costly fumble, which immediately resulted in a Patriots defensive touchdown.

"I lost us the game," he told his mother postgame.

--As an aside, the episode documented the story of Sabrina Greenlee, Hopkins' mom. It's worth watching. ESPN also had a tremendously well-done story on her a few years back.

--J.J. Watt waited around just to show his respect to Matt Judon.

Watt is, obviously, one of the best defensive linemen in NFL history, and he's a lock for the Hall of Fame. Now in his 12th NFL season, Watt waited patiently for Matthew Judon (who moved into a tie for the NFL lead in sacks in that game) to finish up his on-field postgame interviews so that he could talk to the Patriots' pass-rush extraordinaire.

"Guy's playing his balls off," Watt told a Cardinals staffer who checked on him as he stood silently in the middle of the field by himself. "I want to tell him."

Sure enough, Watt delivered that exact message.

WATT: Hey, you're playing your balls off, brother. JUDON: So much respect, man. WATT: I appreciate you. JUDON: So much respect. You've been doing it for a long time. And we all watching, man. We all following you, man. Good s---. WATT: I appreciate you, keep it up. JUDON: Yes, sir. You as well. WATT: Have fun out there.

A nice moment between two great players.