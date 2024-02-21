Watch CBS News
Hampus Lindholm not on Bruins' road trip, will be evaluated on week-to-week basis

By Michael Hurley, WBZ.com Sports

BOSTON -- The Bruins have hit the road for a four-game swing through Western Canada and Seattle, a trek they'll be making without Hampus Lindholm.

The defenseman is not with the team for the four-game road trip, and head coach Jim Montgomery said he's considered week-to-week with an undisclosed injury. Lindholm left Monday's matinee against the Dallas Stars in the third period with an apparent lower-body injury.

Montgomery didn't reveal the injury, but he said surgery won't be required.

The 30-year-old Lindholm has skated in all 56 games for the Bruins this season. His 23:42 average ice time ranks second among skaters, behind only Charlie McAvoy (24:50).

Lindholm has just one goal with 18 assists on the season, with a plus-19 rating.

The Bruins recalled Mason Lohrei from Providence on Wednesday. The 23-year-old Lohrei has played in 27 games at the NHL level this year, scoring three goals and registering three assists. A second-round pick in 2020, Lohrei has a goal and 12 helpers for the AHL Providence Bruins this season.

The Bruins play in Edmonton on Wednesday night and in Calgary on Thursday night before heading to Vancouver for a Saturday night clash with the Canucks. They'll conclude their Western road trip in Seattle on Monday night.

