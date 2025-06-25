Police increase patrols at Hampton Beach in New Hampshire after shootings

Police step up patrols after shootings at Hampton Beach in NH

Police are ramping up patrols at Hampton Beach in New Hampshire after two shootings in two weeks.

Usually, it's fireworks not sirens ringing out on a summer night in Hampton Beach, but on Tuesday night, three people were hurt in a shooting, and an 18-year-old suspect was arrested.

Visitors like Melanie Athena and her cousin found themselves within feet of gunfire. "I've never been that close to gunfire before," said Athena. "We heard bam, bam, bam and she jumped, she was really worried and said, 'Oh my God, did somebody just get shot?' and I said no it's fireworks."

On the first night of fireworks and jam-packed crowds Wednesday, concerns were being raised about safety during the summer season.

"It was pretty frightening," said neighbor and witness Virginia Jones. "We actually live here, and we haven't seen this kind of thing go on before, so it was unsettling."

Strong public safety presence

To alleviate those worries, police say neighbors and visitors can expect to see significant police presence at the beach, saying violence and criminal behavior will not be tolerated.

New Hampshire State Police troopers at Hampton Beach. CBS Boston

"Despite the actions of a few individuals who have chosen to disrupt the peace and security of the community, Hampton remains a safe location thanks to the strong public safety presence and community support," said Chief Alex Reno.

Neighbors agree more police will deter crime to make sure everyone has a safe summer.

"I would like to see a bigger police presence because we need it obviously it gets busy here there's a lot of people," said Jones.

Police say beachgoers can also do their part to stay safe and if they see something, they should say something.

"Just to be watchful try to see who the people are who are walking by you," said beachgoer Priscilla Loring. "And be alert and keep the children safe."