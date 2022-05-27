Watch CBS News
Police at Hampton Beach ready for Memorial Day weekend crowds

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

HAMPTON, N.H. -- Police are preparing for large crowds at Hampton Beach in New Hampshire this weekend. Officers have made several arrests over the past two weekends and are looking to prevent problems for Memorial Day weekend.   

At a press conference on Friday, police said they would be increasing patrols and actively dispersing large crowds. They also said they're aware that many of the gatherings are spurred by social media posts. 

"Anyone looking to cause disruptions or commit criminal acts will be arrested and prosecuted. We hope everyone has a safe Memorial Day weekend and we hope we can all take a moment to remember and honor those who died while serving our great country," said Hampton Police Chief David Hobbs. 

Lifeguards will be on duty.  

Alcohol and fireworks are prohibited. 

First published on May 27, 2022 / 1:45 PM

