Man attacked with hammer outside East Boston bakery

An East Boston man is accused of violently attacking a man with a hammer outside a popular bakery.

Eric Vargas, 37, was arrested on charges of Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon following the incident on Tuesday during early morning rush hour at 6:30 a.m. in Maverick Square.

The victim says he stopped at La Sultana Bakery to get a bite to eat before work.

Suspect asked to use victim's cellphone

Police say Vargas asked him to use his cellphone, but the victim told Vargas he didn't have one.

As the victim left the bakery, he says Vargas was walking around in circles before he was attacked with the hammer.

The brutality of the attack can be seen in pictures the victim shared with WBZ. Blood was gushing from his head and the victim had to get staples in his head.

The victim didn't feel comfortable being identified but said in Spanish he's glad the suspect was arrested because he doesn't want him to harm others.

Vargas's dad Jose told WBZ his son suffers from schizophrenia and drug addiction. He showed us a hammer he says Vargas recently used to destroy a TV at home.

Doctor recommends further evaluation

In East Boston District Court Thursday, a doctor who evaluated Vargas recommended he's further evaluated with strict security at Bridgewater State Hospital.

"His mother reported to me that he has been off his medication for a significant period of time," said Forensic Psychiatrist Dr. Adeliza Olivero. "She has been extremely concerned about him."

Residents in the community said the area is busy and lively, but the incident is scary and not typical, leaving them to be more vigilant.

"It's definitely kind of jarring for that to happen," an East Boston resident said. "I guess it's not something that happens every day, this is the first time I'm hearing of something happening over here."

"Transit police should be over here; one or two Boston police should be around here just canvassing making sure everybody is getting to work safe," said resident Mario Esparragoza. "I'll just be on my guard and look over my shoulder in case anybody tries you know."

Court documents show Vargas has been arrested several times over the last year for vandalizing cars and businesses, among other serious offenses.