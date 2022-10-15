Hundreds of Halloween costumes given to kids by Interfaith Social Services in Quincy

QUINCY -- An angel, a stormtrooper, or a scary skeleton were among the costume pickings at the Interfaith Social Services' Halloween Distribution event in Quincy on Saturday.

"Kids who are living in difficult situations, or their families are struggling, shouldn't have to miss out on the fun of Halloween," said Interfaith Social Services Executive Director Rick Doane.

The event this weekend is for families who could use a little extra help.

The back parking lot was turned into a pop-up Halloween shop. Kids who are served by the food pantry got to spend the day picking out any Halloween custom they want at no cost.

"All the costumes were donated by businesses who support us, individuals off of our Amazon wish list," said Doane.

For 13-year-old Tina and six-year-old Jewel Samuels, they knew exactly what they wanted to be this Halloween.

"An angel, the same as my sister," said Jewel said.

"I am really excited. Halloween means dressing up and being another version of you that other people get to see," Tina said.

More than 200 families from 10 different communities will be part of this Halloween distribution event, which has not happened in the last two years because of COVID.

For the DaSilva family, this gift goes a long way.

"It's great to get together and help families in need. I am very grateful for this," said mother Amy DaSilva.

Interfaith Social Services they've been helping families in need for the past 75 years.

They also offer a food pantry, mental health services, and homelessness prevention programs in Quincy.

