Haiti fans celebrate World Cup return in Boston after 52 years: "Soccer is part of our culture"

FIFA Fever is at an all-time high in the Haitian community, as they are fired up to watch Haiti take on Scotland in a World Cup matchup at Boston Stadium.

To help kick off the World Cup and to cheer on their team, folks hosted Discover Haiti in Boston.

"I'm going to every game," Haiti fan Dr. Guerda Nicolas said. "Beyond tickets I have signs, I have cards - red cards, yellow cards. I have whistles."

The community wants people to discover the true meaning of Haitian culture from music to art to food and of course, soccer.

"Soccer is part of our culture. Part of our identity. Many people grew up with Pele," U.S. Haitian Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dr. Hans Domercant said. "When you think about soccer, I would say this is a popular way to bring people together."

It's been 52 years since Haiti has played in the Word Cup tournament, well before Melissa Sapini of East Boston was born. She represented Haiti at the Miss Universe competition.

"Just to have Haiti on the world stage again is just such an amazing feeling," she said. "It means everything to our community, especially here in Boston. So I'm so proud."

Artist Nixon Leger created his own World Cup clothing line

"It's a huge change for us after 52 years. I have the flag here, the name of the team and I have the banana leaf that I use a lot in my painting, so it becomes my brand," Nixon said.

Paulette Firman runs Marabou Café on Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan Square. She prepared a feast for everyone.

"The pork is well-seasoned," she said.