Guhle scores in OT to lift Canadiens to 3-2 win over Bruins

MONTREAL - Kaiden Guhle scored the unassisted game winner in overtime to lift the Montreal Canadiens to a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.

Nick Suzuki and Brendan Gallagher also found the back of the net for Montreal (7-5-2), which beat Boston (11-1-2) for the first time since the 2019-2020 season.

Pavel Zacha deflected a point shot from Charlie McAvoy past Montreal goalie Samuel Montambeault and into the top corner just 36 seconds into the game to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead. Montambeault had 26 saves.

Montreal's best chance to equalize in the first period came when Sean Monahan and Gallagher found themselves on a two-on-one, with the latter hitting the post from a tight angle.

The Canadiens scored two goals just 27 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period for a 2-1 lead.

Suzuki's shot from the right side drew them level 24 seconds in. Gallagher jumped on a rebound in the crease and scored Montreal's second goal 51 seconds into the period.

Boston thought they had the equalizer when Oskar Steen deflected a shot from the point. However, after Montreal challenged the play the goal was waved off because of goaltender interference.

After failing to score on a 5-on-3 power play, Brad Marchand got on loose puck at the back post to tie it at 2 with a power-play goal. Jeremy Swayman finished with 24 saves for the Bruins.

