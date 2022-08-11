Watch CBS News
Local News

Are 'growing pains' for kids really a thing? Researchers are still unsure

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

Are 'growing pains' for kids really a thing? Researchers are still unsure
Are 'growing pains' for kids really a thing? Researchers are still unsure 01:26

BOSTON -- Many kids develop what are called "growing pains." But is there really such a thing?  

It turns out researchers are having a hard time determining exactly what they are.

It's estimated that up to a third of children have so-called "growing pains," but that isn't technically a medical diagnosis.  It's often what parents or pediatricians tell a child or teen who has random aches and pains in their arms or legs without a clear cause. So a group of researchers in Australia looked at 145 previous studies to find answers.  And they actually found no consensus on what growing pains are, how they're diagnosed, who's at risk, or what they mean. 

However, they did find that half of the studies described pain in the legs versus the arms or other parts of the body, half said they occur at the night, a third reported pain on both sides of the body, and a third said it occurred in kids with normal physical exams. 

But most of the studies said nothing about the age of onset or growth being related to the pain at all. 

The researchers say while growing pains are often a diagnosis of exclusion, meaning all other causes of the pain have been ruled out, medical providers and researchers should acknowledge that we know little about the phenomenon.

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on August 11, 2022 / 5:30 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.