Woman accused of abandoning puppy in Groveland alley to face animal cruelty charge

GROVELAND - A woman accused of abandoning a puppy in a Groveland alley will be charged with animal cruelty, police said Wednesday.

The woman, who police have not yet named, will be summoned to Haverhill District Court.

The Australian Shepard puppy was found in an alleyway near Sweet Paws Rescue Monday afternoon. Police shared a surveillance image of the suspect and asked the public for help identifying her. The founder of Sweet Paws Rescue later said that the owner of the puppy had come forward and was cooperating with authorities.

The puppy was not injured in the incident.