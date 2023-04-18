Groveland police look for woman suspected on abandoning puppy in alley
GROVELAND — Groveland police are looking for a woman suspected of leaving a puppy in an alley on Monday.
The woman allegedly abandoned the Australian Shepard puppy in an alleyway near Sweet Paws Rescue around 3 p.m.
Police described the woman as a blonde female who drives a black Mazda SUV. She was last seen wearing a black Maine School of Law sweatshirt.
She is suspected of animal cruelty.
The puppy was not injured.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Groveland Police.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.