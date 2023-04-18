Groveland police look for woman suspected on abandoning puppy in alley

GROVELAND — Groveland police are looking for a woman suspected of leaving a puppy in an alley on Monday.

The woman allegedly abandoned the Australian Shepard puppy in an alleyway near Sweet Paws Rescue around 3 p.m.

Police described the woman as a blonde female who drives a black Mazda SUV. She was last seen wearing a black Maine School of Law sweatshirt.

She is suspected of animal cruelty.

The puppy was not injured.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Groveland Police.