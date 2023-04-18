Watch CBS News
Groveland police look for woman suspected on abandoning puppy in alley

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

GROVELAND — Groveland police are looking for a woman suspected of leaving a puppy in an alley on Monday. 

The woman allegedly abandoned the Australian Shepard puppy in an alleyway near Sweet Paws Rescue around 3 p.m. 

Police described the woman as a blonde female who drives a black Mazda SUV. She was last seen wearing a black Maine School of Law sweatshirt. 

screenshot-2023-04-18-104607-1.jpg
Groveland Police are looking for this woman who is suspected of abandoning a puppy in an alleyway on Monday afternoon.  Groveland Police

She is suspected of animal cruelty. 

The puppy was not injured. 

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Groveland Police. 

