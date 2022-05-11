Groundbreaking ceremony held for major renovations at Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO (CBS) - The Kraft family held a groundbreaking ceremony to formally kickoff the renovations underway at Gillette Stadium.

Fans will see a reimagined lighthouse with a 360 degree observation deck. The north end of the stadium will also have the largest outdoor high-definition video screen in the nation, measuring 22,000 square feet.

"Our fans are awesome and we have to give them a place to come that's worthy of their support, and we did it for so many years," Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft said. "I think they're going to love when they see this scoreboard and this club it's going to be very special."

The $225 million construction project is expected to be finished before the start of the 2023 NFL season.