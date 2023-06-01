Watch CBS News
Wegmans closing Natick store; 'Unable to attract enough customers"

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

NATICK - Wegmans announced Thursday it is closing its supermarket in Natick - one of the company's largest locations - later this summer.

The 134,000 square-foot multi-level store with 365 employees, 142 full-time and 223 part-time, opened in 2018 at the Natick Mall. All employees are being offered jobs at other stores in the state.

"Unfortunately, with this non-traditional location we are unable to attract enough customers for our business model to work," Wegmans New England human resources director Brien MacKendrick said in a statement.

An exact closing date will be announced later.

Wegmans also has locations in Burlington, Chestnut Hill, Medford, Northboro and Westwood. The company says there are no plans to close any other stores.

First published on June 1, 2023 / 3:29 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

