Green Line's D Branch reopens after third shutdown
BOSTON - The D branch of the Green Line is up and running again after its third and final shutdown.
The MBTA replaced more than 6,000 feet of track on the D branch and updated a half-dozen pedestrian crossings in total.
There have been five total closures along the Green Line this year, including a 12-day closure on the B and C branches and a 16- day closure on the E Branch. The D Branch has had two nine-day closures this year.
Buses replaced trains on the entire D branch from Riverside to Kenmore, beginning on September 24.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.