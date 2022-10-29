Green Line's D Branch reopens after third shutdown

BOSTON - The D branch of the Green Line is up and running again after its third and final shutdown.

The MBTA replaced more than 6,000 feet of track on the D branch and updated a half-dozen pedestrian crossings in total.

There have been five total closures along the Green Line this year, including a 12-day closure on the B and C branches and a 16- day closure on the E Branch. The D Branch has had two nine-day closures this year.

Buses replaced trains on the entire D branch from Riverside to Kenmore, beginning on September 24.