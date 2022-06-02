3 hurt after Green Line trains collide, derail at Government Center

BOSTON – Three people were hurt when two Green Line trains collided and derailed at the Government Center station in Boston late Wednesday night.

The MBTA said a two-car, westbound train, with 20-to-25 passengers on board, struck a two-car train with no passengers as it was preparing to enter service around 9:20 p.m.

No passengers were hurt, according to the T, but three Green Line operators were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with injuries that are said to be minor. All three were able to walk off the trains. An MBTA spokesman said one of the Green Line operators has been discharged from the hospital.

There's no word yet what caused the collision. One train has been re-railed so far.

The MBTA said shuttle buses are operating between Lechmere and North Station. Riders can use the Orange Line to connect to the Blue Line at State and the Red Line at Downtown Crossing.

The T also said Blue Line trains will bypass Government Center until further notice. Riders should use Bowdoin or State Street instead.