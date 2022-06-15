Green Line service resumes after slow speed incident involving two trains

BOSTON – Green Line service is back to normal on Wednesday. It was briefly suspended overnight between Park Street and Government Center after an incident involving two trains.

The latest incident involving the T comes as federal transit leaders plan to address safety concerns regarding the MBTA on Thursday.

According to the MBTA, two trains "unintentionally coupled" on the Government Center platform at a low rate of speed late Tuesday night.

Passengers were forced to get off a train and walk through the tunnel back to the Park Street station.

No injuries have been reported.

Two weeks ago, four MBTA workers were hurt when a pair of trains collided near Government Center, causing both to derail. Investigators said one of the trains did not stop at a red signal area and was going 2 MPH over the speed limit.

The Federal Transit Administration has been working to address safety concerns regarding the MBTA.

They have already highlighted four areas the T needs to improve on them. That includes staffing at the operations control center, train yard safety measures, track maintenance that's behind schedule, and updated certifications for MBTA workers.