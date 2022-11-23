Green Line train crashes into car near BU Bridge
BOSTON – MBTA service is being impacted along the Green Line Wednesday afternoon after a crash involving a car and a train.
Service is suspended on the Green Line B Branch between Blandford Street and Babcock Street following a crash near the BU Bridge.
Video from the area shows a heavily damaged car following a collision with the front of a Green Line train.
No one was hurt in the crash.
No further information is currently available.
