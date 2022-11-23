Watch CBS News
Green Line train crashes into car near BU Bridge

BOSTON – MBTA service is being impacted along the Green Line Wednesday afternoon after a crash involving a car and a train.

Service is suspended on the Green Line B Branch between Blandford Street and Babcock Street following a crash near the BU Bridge.

Video from the area shows a heavily damaged car following a collision with the front of a Green Line train.

No one was hurt in the crash.

No further information is currently available. 

